SWAYAM Registration Date For July Semester Extended Till Jan 10, Here's Complete Schedule

Swayam Registration: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for SWAYAM July Semester exam. Earlier the last date to register was January 2 which has now been extended till January 10, 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply for the examination should make sure to apply before last date of Swayam Registration. In order to apply, they will have to go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the deadline to pay the application fee is January 11, 2022. The application correction window will remain activated between January 12 and January 14, 2022. It will be last chance for candidates to make changes, so they are advised to do it correctly.

Official notice reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 December 2021 regarding Online Application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates."

SWAYAM July Semester: Here is how to apply

Go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on SWAYAM July 2021 exam link.

Candidates will then have to enter the login details to get themselves registered.

Candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Once done, click on submit button.

Candidates must not forget to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application fee

General candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 as examination fees.

SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 as examination fees.

As per schedule, the semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. Candidates will have to take an exam in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm on both the days.