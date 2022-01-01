SWAYAM Registration Date For July Semester Extended Till Jan 10, Here's Complete Schedule

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Swayam Registration: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for SWAYAM July Semester exam. Earlier the last date to register was January 2 which has now been extended till January 10, 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply for the examination should make sure to apply before last date of Swayam Registration. In order to apply, they will have to go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.
As per the official notification, the deadline to pay the application fee is January 11, 2022. The application correction window will remain activated between January 12 and January 14, 2022. It will be last chance for candidates to make changes, so they are advised to do it correctly.
Official notice reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 December 2021 regarding Online Application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates."
As per schedule, the semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. Candidates will have to take an exam in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm on both the days.