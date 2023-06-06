TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For Tamil Nadu Block Education Officer Posts

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications for the Block Education Officer (BEO) post. There are a total of 33 vacancies. The online application begins today, June 6 and the last date to apply is July 5. Aspirants can apply online at trb.tn.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be held on September 10.

TN TRB BEO Recruitment 2023

Pay Scale: Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 as of July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a degree in B.Ed from a recognised university. The degree should be from any one of the subjects such as Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, Geography and History.

Examination Fee: The examination fee is Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates.

How to apply for TN TRB Recruitment

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ''Apply online'' tab

Now register yourself by providing the required information in the form

Now, log in using the registration ID and password.

Pay the application fee and submit your form

Download the confirmation page.

Click here for TN TRB Recruitment Notification

Direct link to apply for TN TRB recruitment.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.