TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For Tamil Nadu Block Education Officer Posts

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications for the Block Education Officer (BEO) post. There are a total of 33 vacancies. The online application begins today, June 6 and the last date to apply is July 5. Aspirants can apply online at trb.tn.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be held on September 10.
Pay Scale: Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).
Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 as of July 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a degree in B.Ed from a recognised university. The degree should be from any one of the subjects such as Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, Geography and History.
Examination Fee: The examination fee is Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates.
Click here for TN TRB Recruitment Notification
Direct link to apply for TN TRB recruitment.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.
