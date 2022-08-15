TNEA 2022 Rank List Expected To Be Out On August 16, Know How To Check

TNEA 2022 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download the rank list from the official website of TNEA. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their email ID and password. To be noted that the TNEA 2022 counselling procedure will be open only for the shortlisted candidates.

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates must know that the marks will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50). The DoTE will also prepare a community rank list in addition to the overall rank list. The students will be allowed to participate in TNEA 2022 counselling based on their rank. The TNEA 2022 counselling will begin on August 20, 2022. Here are the steps which should be followed by candidates to check the rank list.

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Here's a step-by-step guide to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website - tneaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the “Login” button

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their email ID and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is held by The Anna University for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu. The TNEA written test has been withdrawn and the counselling is based on Class 12 marks, The seats in institutions are allotted based on the TNEA rank list. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tneaonline.org.