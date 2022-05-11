TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket For Prelims 2022 Out; Here's The Direct Link To Download

The TNPSC Group 2 recruitment hall tickets have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday on the official website. Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims hall tickets by visiting the official website - tnpsc.gov.in. It was also important to download it because the admit cards were not going to be sent by post. The Preliminary exams are scheduled to be held on May 21. The TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets will have details like the exam date, venue, timings, and more.

Through this recruitment process, TNPSC announced its decision to fill a total of 5,831 vacancies in February this year. The last date to complete online registration was March 23. For the convenience of the candidates, we have added a step-by-step process to download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims hall tickets.

TNPSC Group 2 Preliminary Hall Ticket 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket, candidates need to visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (tnpsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TNPSC Group 2 CCE Prelims Hall Tickets." (A direct download link is provided below.)

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information, such as their user name and password.

Step 4: Your TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Save and print your admit card for future use.

Here's direct link to download - TNPSC Admit Card

More details

Candidates are required to take their TNPSC Prelims Group 2 hall tickets along with them to the exam hall on the main exam day. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. It is strongly recommended that candidates download the TNPSC Prelims CCE Group 2 Admit Card.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative