TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket For Prelims 2022 Out; Here's The Direct Link To Download

Image: Shutterstock
The TNPSC Group 2 recruitment hall tickets have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday on the official website. Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims hall tickets by visiting the official website - tnpsc.gov.in. It was also important to download it because the admit cards were not going to be sent by post. The Preliminary exams are scheduled to be held on May 21. The TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets will have details like the exam date, venue, timings, and more.
Through this recruitment process, TNPSC announced its decision to fill a total of 5,831 vacancies in February this year. The last date to complete online registration was March 23. For the convenience of the candidates, we have added a step-by-step process to download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims hall tickets.
Candidates are required to take their TNPSC Prelims Group 2 hall tickets along with them to the exam hall on the main exam day. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. It is strongly recommended that candidates download the TNPSC Prelims CCE Group 2 Admit Card.