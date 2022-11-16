TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 200 Junior Engineer Posts; Check How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: The Tripura Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for junior engineer posts. According to the schedule, the application process will start on November 26, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 26. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 junior engineer posts will be filled in the department. Those who are interested in applying for the posts can do so by visiting the official website at educationc.tripura.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TPSC JE Recruitment 2022.