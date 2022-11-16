Last Updated:

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 200 Junior Engineer Posts; Check How To Apply

TPSC JE Recruitment: The Tripura Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for junior engineer posts. The applicatio process will begin on November 26.

Written By
Amrit Burman
TPSC JE

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: The Tripura Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for junior engineer posts. According to the schedule, the application process will start on November 26, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 26. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 junior engineer posts will be filled in the department. Those who are interested in applying for the posts can do so by visiting the official website at educationc.tripura.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TPSC JE Recruitment 2022.

TPSC JE Recruitment

  • Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 posts for junior engineers will be filled in the department.

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • JE Gr-V(A), Civil, Degree: 88
  • JE Gr-V(A), Mechanical, Degree: 6
  • JE Gr-V(A), Electrical, Degree: 6
  • JE Gr-V(B), Civil, Diploma: 88
  • JE Gr-V(B), Mechanical, Diploma: 6
  • JE Gr-V(B), Electrical, Diploma: 6

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • The candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 40 as of November 26.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Selection process

  • The selection will be based on the preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Application fee

  • For Group B posts, the application fee is Rs 350 for general candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST, BPL, and PWD category candidates.
  • For Group C posts, the application fee is Rs 200 for general category candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

 

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Tripura government at educationc.tripura.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment drive.
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form to proceed
  • Step 4: Then, upload the required documents
  • Step 5: Candidates are then required to pay the application fees
  • Step 6: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. 

Here's direct link to check the TPSC JE Recruitment - Click Here

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)

READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 160 Lecturer & other posts; Know how to apply
READ | JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment: Vacancy open for 1,045 UT Cadre posts; Know how to apply
READ | PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 256 Group A, B, C & Jr. Administrative posts
READ | MPPEB Recruitment: Vacancy open for 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 posts; know how to apply
READ | Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Vacancy open for 689 posts; Check key details
COMMENT