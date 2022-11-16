TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 200 Junior Engineer Posts; Check How To Apply

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: The Tripura Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for junior engineer posts. According to the schedule, the application process will start on November 26, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 26. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 junior engineer posts will be filled in the department. Those who are interested in applying for the posts can do so by visiting the official website at educationc.tripura.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TPSC JE Recruitment 2022.

TPSC JE Recruitment

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 posts for junior engineers will be filled in the department.

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

JE Gr-V(A), Civil, Degree: 88

JE Gr-V(A), Mechanical, Degree: 6

JE Gr-V(A), Electrical, Degree: 6

JE Gr-V(B), Civil, Diploma: 88

JE Gr-V(B), Mechanical, Diploma: 6

JE Gr-V(B), Electrical, Diploma: 6

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 40 as of November 26.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be based on the preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Application fee

For Group B posts, the application fee is Rs 350 for general candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST, BPL, and PWD category candidates.

For Group C posts, the application fee is Rs 200 for general category candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

TPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Tripura government at educationc.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment drive.

Step 3: Fill out the application form to proceed

Step 4: Then, upload the required documents

Step 5: Candidates are then required to pay the application fees

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check the TPSC JE Recruitment - Click Here

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)