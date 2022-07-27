TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Tickets Released, Here's How To Download Admit Cards

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2022: TSCHE on behalf of JNTU Hyderabad has released the revised hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2022. Candidates should know that these revised admit cards must be downloaded for the upcoming exam as only these will be considered valid. Candidates who will be taking the exam should make sure to download the admit cards. They should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. The steps to download admit cards are mentioned below.

Official website reads, "Candidates are advised to note the change in the revised schedule of the examinations and visit website concerned for downloading Hall Tickets immediately"

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Follow these steps to download revised admit cards

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of EAMCET by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on online application and click on the link that reads, 'Download Hall Ticket (AM.)'

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and other details as asked

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the same and cross-check the details

Step 6: Print a copy of this admit card for future references

Here is how to check the revised schedule

Press note reads, "All the concerned are aware that TS EAMCET (AM)-2022 (Agricultural stream) and TS ECET -2022 exams were postponed from the earlier schedule (i.e. 13th - 15th July 2022) due to incessant rains in the State The revised schedule to conduct TS EAMCET(AM), TS ECET and TS PGECET as decided will be on the following dates"