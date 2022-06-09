TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE Releases Schedule For EAMCET, ECET & ICET Exams

Quick links:
TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, also known as TSCHE has released exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ICET, TS ECET, and other CET’s conducted by the Council. The official notice also has details of the deadline for applying for the CETs along with other information. The notice has been released on the official website of TSCHE at tsche.ac.in. The list of important dates can be checked here. For more details, the candidates can go to the official website or check the notice attached below,
The notification also reads that a total of 2,61,616 candidates have registered for the examination till date. As per notification, a total of 30,941 candidates have registered for TS ICET exam. The deadline to apply without late fee is June 27, 2022. Similarly, TS ECET last date to apply is June 14, 2022, TS PGECET is June 22, 2022, LAWCET & PGLCET is June 16, Ed.CET is June 15 and PECET is June 18, 2022. These online state-level entrance exams will be conducted by different universities on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.