TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE Releases Schedule For EAMCET, ECET & ICET Exams

TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE has released official notice containing EAMCET, ECET & ICET exam dates. Details of the schedule can be checked here.

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, also known as TSCHE has released exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ICET, TS ECET, and other CET’s conducted by the Council. The official notice also has details of the deadline for applying for the CETs along with other information. The notice has been released on the official website of TSCHE at tsche.ac.in. The list of important dates can be checked here. For more details, the candidates can go to the official website or check the notice attached below,

Check the list of important dates 

  • The official notification reads that the TS EAMCET will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18 and 20, 2022. 
  • ECET will be conducted on July 13, 2022
  • ICET will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022
  • PGECET will be conducted between July 29 and August 1, 2022
  • TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET will be conducted on July 21 and July 22, 2022
  • TS Ed.CET will be conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2022
  • TS PECET will be conducted on August 22, 2022. 
  • The last date to apply for TS EAMCET with late fees is June 17, 2022

The notification also reads that a total of 2,61,616 candidates have registered for the examination till date. As per notification, a total of 30,941 candidates have registered for TS ICET exam. The deadline to apply without late fee is June 27, 2022. Similarly, TS ECET last date to apply is June 14, 2022, TS PGECET is June 22, 2022, LAWCET & PGLCET is June 16, Ed.CET is June 15 and PECET is June 18, 2022. These online state-level entrance exams will be conducted by different universities on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

