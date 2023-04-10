TS EAMCET 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply

TS EAMCET 2023: The online application window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) will close today, April 10. Aspirants who wish to take admissions to engineering, agriculture or medical courses in the state can apply online eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2023 will be conducted from May 7 to May 11. The official notification was released on February 28.

How to register for TS EAMCET 2023

To register for TS EAMCET 2023, go to its official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

First of all, pay the registration fee

Now register yourself and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents properly

Submit the form and save a copy of it.

TS EAMCET 2023 eligibility criteria