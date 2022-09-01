Last Updated:

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

TS EAMCET counselling 2022 is scheduled to end on September 1, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TS EAMCET counselling 2022

Image: Pexels


TS EAMCET counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to end the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process for round 1 on September 1, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply today. In order to apply, applicants can visit the official website, i.e., tseamcet.nic.in to complete the process.

Applicants can also book their slot for verification by visiting the official website. As per the official schedule, it was supposed to end on August 29, but, extended till today, September 1, 2022. The application fee details, important dates, and application steps can be checked here.

Check application fee details here 

A fee of Rs 1,200 will be charged from candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category. A fee of Rs 600 will be charged from applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Check important dates here

  • Last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking is September 1, 2022
  • Last date for certificate verification is September 2, 2022
  • Last date for exercising options is September 3, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply online

  • Step 1: To apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration link
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to pay the processing fee and complete slot booking
  • Step 4: Candidates then need to attend certificate verification and proceed with registration process
  • Step 5: Preview and then click on submit
  • Step 6: Then, download or take the printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for the seat allotment process
READ | TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Registration process begins on Aug 21; Here's how to register
READ | TS EAMCET counselling 2022 begins today, check eligibility and other details here
READ | AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Web Options Entry postponed, registration payment date revised
READ | TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration process to end today, check details here
READ | TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot booking date extended, check new dates & other details
COMMENT