TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

TS EAMCET counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to end the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process for round 1 on September 1, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply today. In order to apply, applicants can visit the official website, i.e., tseamcet.nic.in to complete the process.

Applicants can also book their slot for verification by visiting the official website. As per the official schedule, it was supposed to end on August 29, but, extended till today, September 1, 2022. The application fee details, important dates, and application steps can be checked here.

Check application fee details here

A fee of Rs 1,200 will be charged from candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category. A fee of Rs 600 will be charged from applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Check important dates here

Last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking is September 1, 2022

Last date for certificate verification is September 2, 2022

Last date for exercising options is September 3, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply online