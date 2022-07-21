TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download Admit Card

TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022: On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Osmania University has released the TS Ed.CET Admit Card 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can download the admit card by visiting the official website of TSCHE - edcet.tsche.ac.in. The admit card has been released for the computer-based test that is scheduled to be conducted on July 26, 2022. As per the official information, the TS Ed.CET will be held in three different shifts - the first shift from 9 am to 11 am, the second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.

TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022: Here's how to download the TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets in 2022

Step 1: To download the S Ed.CET Hall Tickets, candidates are required to visit the official site of TS EdCET on edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details and click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Go over the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download TS EDCET admit card 2022 - CLICK HERE

About TS Ed. CET

Every year, TS Ed.CET is conducted for admission to B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023. Only those candidates who will qualify in the examination will be eligible to apply for admission to state colleges. Meanwhile, it is strongly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative