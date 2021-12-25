TS EDCET Seat Allotment: Phase 1 Counselling Results To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the result of Phase 1 counselling process on Saturday, December 25. Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021 result of Phase 1 counselling process will be released at 12 noon. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be out on December 24, however, it was delayed due to unavoidable administrative reasons. Candidates will be able to download their respective allotment letter once it is released on official website, edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.
The next step after release of results is to report to concerned colleges. The eligible candidates will report to college for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment. It is scheduled to be done between December 25 and December 28, 2021. The steps to download TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021 result and the important dates have been mentioned below.
The official notice on web options reads, “All the entries should be correct, and the candidate is solely responsible for any incorrect entry. The fee reimbursement for eligible candidates is subject to the guidelines issued by the Government from time to time.” Candidates must keep visiting the official website shared above to get timely updates on TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021.