TS EDCET Seat Allotment: Phase 1 Counselling Results To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

TS EDCET seat allotment result is scheduled to be out today at 12 noon. Candidates can follow these steps to download the seat allotment result.

TS EDCET

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the result of Phase 1 counselling process on Saturday, December 25. Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021 result of Phase 1 counselling process will be released at 12 noon. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be out on December 24, however, it was delayed due to unavoidable administrative reasons. Candidates will be able to download their respective allotment letter once it is released on official website, edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The next step after release of results is to report to concerned colleges. The eligible candidates will report to college for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment. It is scheduled to be done between December 25 and December 28, 2021. The steps to download TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021 result and the important dates have been mentioned below.

Check Important Dates Here

  • List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) on December 25, 2021
  • Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment challan should be done between December 25 and December 28, 2021
  • Commencement of classes will be from December 30, 2021

TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021: Here is how to download

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of Telangana State Counselling of Higher Education, TSCHE, dedicated to TS EDCET 2021 at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, they should go to the ‘Important Links’ section
  • Candidates will then have to select TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021 link
  • The allotment order will be displayed on screen. Candidates should download the allotment order and take its printout for any future reference.

The official notice on web options reads, “All the entries should be correct, and the candidate is solely responsible for any incorrect entry. The fee reimbursement for eligible candidates is subject to the guidelines issued by the Government from time to time.” Candidates must keep visiting the official website shared above to get timely updates on TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2021.

