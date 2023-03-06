UCEED, CEED 2024 Revised Syllabus Released By IIT Bombay: Check New Topics Here

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released the revised syllabus for its Common Entrance Exam For Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design (UCEED). According to the official statement, the new syllabus would be effective from the session starting in 2024 onwards. The candidates, who desire to take admission in the course, can visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in to download the revised syllabus.

According to the new syllabus, UCEED and CEED have been divided into two parts, named A and B. The candidates would be tested for “open, creative and inquisitive disposition, ability to think critically, capacity to comprehend and communicate, and breadth of worldview.”

Know more about Part A and B

The Part A of UCEED will have questions about visualisation and spatial reasoning, practical and scientific knowledge, observation and design sensitivity, and environment and society. Whereas, the Part B of UCEED will have drawing and Design aptitude. The official notice reads “The topics given above are exhaustive and indicative of the nature of the questions. However, the UCEED may not cover all the topics."

On the other hand, Part A of the CEED syllabus will have topics ranging from art and design knowledge to design methods. Topics like drawing, creativity, communication, and problem identification have been kept for Part B.

The 2024 exams of CEED and UCEED will comprise two parts- A and B. The candidates will have to appear for Part-A through a computer-based test. It will consist of three sections- numerical answer type (NAT) questions, multiple select questions (MSQ), and multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

Whereas the candidates appearing for Part B of the CEED and UCEED 2024 exams will have to write answers in their booklet after reading the question displayed on the computer. Meanwhile, the results for the CEED 2023 exam are expected to be released on Tuesday, March 7 and the candidates appearing for UCEED 2023 will get the result on March 9.