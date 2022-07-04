UGC NET 2022: NTA Releases Detailed Schedule For Phase I Merged Cycle Exam

UGC NET Schedule: National Testing Agency has released the date and subject- wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1. The schedule has been released on July 4, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 09, 11, 12 July 2022 & 12, 13, 14 August 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course.

Official notification reads, "The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on 09 July 2022 are being displayed today. The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards of the exam to be held on 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 will be displayed on the NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in , www.nta.ac.in shortly. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam."

NTA has mentioned that it will be releasing the admit cards shortly. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. Candidates should also know that no physical copy of hall tickets will be sent to them via post. Therefore, it is mandatory to take a printout of hall ticket and carry the same to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with hall tickets, candidates should also carry valid ID proof to the exam centre.

UGC NET 2022 admit card: Know how to download