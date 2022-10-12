UGC NET Admit Card 2022 For October 14 Exam Out; Here's Direct Link

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency today, October 12, 2022. The admit card has been released for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The Phase-IV exam is to be conducted on October 14, 2022. All those candidates, who are going to appear in the examination, can download the admit card by visiting the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Your admitted card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admission card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 - Click Here

According to the schedule, the phase 4 exam will continue till October 14, 2022, in accordance with the UGC NET exam dates 2022. Candidates, who will be taking the phase 4 tests, are required to bring one valid original photo ID and a hard copy of their UGC NET admit card 2022 to the testing location. Candidates won't be allowed to enter the UGC NET exam centre in 2022 if they don't comply. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Unsplash/Representative