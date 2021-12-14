UGC Releases Guidelines For Semester Exams And Reopening Of Universities; Check Details

Amid the Omicron fear, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has instructed the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow guidelines for covid-appropriate behaviour at examination centers and for the reopening of universities. The notification released by the UGC is available on the official website of the commission - ugc.ac.in. UGC has issued several notices, previously informing the educational institute to adhere to COVID-appropriate measures.

Earlier, in April 2020, the UGC issued guidelines with respect to the academic calendar, examinations, and re-opening of institutions. Further, the Commission also released Standard Operating Procedures, or SOPs, with regard to the conduct of semester exams during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent lockdowns. The UGC had released notifications dated April 29, 2020, July 6, 2020, July 8, 2020, September 29, 2020, November 5, 2020, and July 16, 2021.

According to the official notice issued by the UGC, "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested that strict COVID-19 guidelines should be followed by educational institutions. Thus, colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions should be following COVID-19 appropriate behavior at all times and places."

UGC Semester Exam Guidelines

UGC has instructed educational institutes across the country to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, using hand sanitizers, among others. The Commission has also asked them to make appropriate decisions with regard to the conduct of physical classes and the opening of the campus. "The HEIs may take appropriate decisions with regard to the opening of cam_puses; conducting classes and examinations in offline, online, or blended environments. The mode is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the UGC and follows COVID Appropriate Behavior and necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State. Governments or competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," the notification reads.

Image: Shutterstock