UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Begins; Here's How To Apply Online

UP BEd JEE 2023 registration begins; Image: Shutterstock
UP BEd JEE 2023: The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Bachelor's of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Exam 2023 has been started on February 10. This year, UP BEd JEE 2023 will be organised by Bundelkhand University. Aspirants can apply for the exam online on the official website of Bundelkhand University- http://bujhansi.ac.in/. The last date to apply is March 3.
The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 24. However, the date is tentative. Interested and eligible can read the official notification, information bulletin on the official website. Read on to know more about the exam, steps to register online and other details here.
The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions in each part. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).
Application Fee (without Late Fee up to 3rd March 2023)
Application Fee (with Late Fee from 4th March 2023 to 10th March 2023)