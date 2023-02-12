UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Begins; Here's How To Apply Online

UP BEd JEE 2023: The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Bachelor's of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Exam 2023 has been started on February 10. This year, UP BEd JEE 2023 will be organised by Bundelkhand University. Aspirants can apply for the exam online on the official website of Bundelkhand University- http://bujhansi.ac.in/. The last date to apply is March 3.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 24. However, the date is tentative. Interested and eligible can read the official notification, information bulletin on the official website. Read on to know more about the exam, steps to register online and other details here.

UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions in each part. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

UP BEd JEE 2023 Important Dates

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Registration Starts:10th February 2023

Last Date for Form Submissions without Late Fees: 03rd March 2023

Date for Form Submissions with Late Fees: 04th to 10th March 2023

Admit Card Live Date: 13th April 2023 (Tentative)

Date of UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Entrance Examination: 24th April 2023 (Tentative)

Steps to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023

Visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, select the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 tab

The official website for UP BEd JEE 2023 will open

Click on the link that reads 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW USER REGISTRATION'

Read the instructions and tick on 'I Agree' and then click on 'Proceed' button

The UP BEd JEE 2023 registration form will appear on the screen

Fil up the form with correct information and proceed

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit your form and save its copy.

UP BEd JEE 2023 Application fee

Application Fee (without Late Fee up to 3rd March 2023)

General and OBC candidates:₹ 1400.00

SC and ST of UP only:₹ 700.00

SC and ST of other States₹ 1400.00

Application Fee (with Late Fee from 4th March 2023 to 10th March 2023)