UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended By A Month, Check Revised Notification Here

Image: Shutterstock
UP BEd JEE 2023: Bundelkhand University has extended the deadline to submit UP B.Ed JEE 2023 application form without a late fine. Earlier, the deadline to register for Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam 2023 without a late fee was March 4. The deadline has been extended to April 5.
Moreover, the last date to apply for the exam with a late fine has also been extended from March 10 to April 10. The university has also informed that the UP B.Ed JEE admit card 2023 will be released on April 17 instead of April 13. The exam will be held on April 24. UP B.Ed JEE 2023 result will be declared on April 30. Read the revised notification here.
The UP B.Ed JEE entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions each. Paper 1 will have questions from General Knowledge and Hindi language sections, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).