UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended By A Month, Check Revised Notification Here

UP BEd JEE 2023: Bundelkhand University has extended the deadline to submit UP B.Ed JEE 2023 application form without a late fine. Earlier, the deadline to register for Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam 2023 without a late fee was March 4. The deadline has been extended to April 5.

Moreover, the last date to apply for the exam with a late fine has also been extended from March 10 to April 10. The university has also informed that the UP B.Ed JEE admit card 2023 will be released on April 17 instead of April 13. The exam will be held on April 24. UP B.Ed JEE 2023 result will be declared on April 30. Read the revised notification here.

UP BEd JEE 2023 Important Dates (Revised)

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Registration Starts:10th February 2023

Last Date for Form Submissions without Late Fees: 03rd March 2023 extended up to April 5

Date for Form Submissions with Late Fees: 04th to 10th March 2023 extended up to April 10

Admit Card Live Date: 17th April 2023

Date of UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Entrance Examination: 24th April 2023

UP BEd JEE result 2023- April 30

How to register for UP BEd JEE 2023

Visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, select the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 tab

The official website for UP BEd JEE 2023 will open

Click on the link that reads 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW USER REGISTRATION'

Read the instructions and tick on 'I Agree' and then click on the 'Proceed' button

The UP BEd JEE 2023 registration form will appear on the screen

Fill up the form with the correct information and proceed

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit your form and save its copy.

Direct link to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The UP B.Ed JEE entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions each. Paper 1 will have questions from General Knowledge and Hindi language sections, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).