UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Download

UP BEd JEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the UP JEE B.Ed 2023 admit card. The UP JEE B.Ed hall ticket has been uploaded on the official website. In order to download the same, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below. In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their user ID and password.

The admit card has been released for the UP JEE B.Ed 2023 exam which will be conducted on June 15. The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions in each part. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture). The direct link to download admit card has also been attached.

Candidates must know that they will not be getting hard copy of admit cards. Therefore, they will have to take its printout to exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit card: Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP JEE B.Ed 2023 tab

Step 3: Now, click on UP BEd JEE admit card link and enter user ID and password.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the UP JEE B.Ed 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the details and download JEE BEd hall ticket.

Step 6: Take its print out for further reference.

UP BEd JEE was earlier scheduled to be held on April 24. The exam has been rescheduled to June 15. UP BEd results 2023 will be declared within a week after conducting the exam.