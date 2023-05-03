UP JEE Polytechnic 2023: JEECUP Extends Registration Deadline To May 15

JEECUP 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has extended the deadline online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh till May 15. Earlier, the last date to apply was May 1 which has been extended. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the UP Polytechnic JEE can do it before the deadline. The online application form link is available at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in. As per the official notification, the entrance test for polytechnic admissions will be held between June 1 and 5.

"Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-05-2023.," a statement on official website reads.

Direct link to apply for UP JEE 2023

JEECUP 2023: How to apply for UP JEE Polytechnic