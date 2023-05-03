Last Updated:

UP JEE Polytechnic 2023: JEECUP Extends Registration Deadline To May 15

UP JEE 2023: JEECUP has extended the registration deadline for UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 till May 15. See full details, steps to apply and direct link here.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
UP JEE

Image: Shutterstock


JEECUP 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has extended the deadline online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh till May 15. Earlier, the last date to apply was May 1 which has been extended. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the UP Polytechnic JEE can do it before the deadline. The online application form link is available at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.  As per the official notification, the entrance test for polytechnic admissions will be held between June 1 and 5.

"Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-05-2023.," a statement on official website reads.

Direct link to apply for UP JEE 2023

JEECUP 2023: How to apply for UP JEE Polytechnic

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on New registration and enter the required details
  • Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and fill out the application form by providing the required personal and educational qualifications.
  • Step 6: Upload the required documents and images properly
  • Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form. 
