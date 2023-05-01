UP JEE Polytechnic Admissions 2023: Last Date To Apply For JEECUP Today, Direct Link Here

Quick links:
JEECUP 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will close the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh today, May 1. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the UP Polytechnic JEE can do it today. The online application form link is available at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) began on March 6 and will end on May 1, 2023. Candidates will get an option to edit their applications between May 2 and 8. JEECUP will allot roll numbers exam center city between May 9 and 16. UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 will be released on May 22. As per the official notification, the entrance test for polytechnic admissions will be held between June 1 and 5.