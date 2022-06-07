UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 For June 26 Exam Out, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022. Candidates who are eligible to take the mains exam can download their UPSC ESE Mains admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in

The admit cards have been released on June 6, 2022. It will be available for download till June 26, 2022. The UPSC ESE 2022 Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2022. To be noted that this year the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The Engineering Services Examination comprises engineers who work under the Government of India and are designated as Class-1 officers.

UPSC ESE Mains 2022: Follow these steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which reads ‘UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022’.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to log in with their registered credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the hall ticket will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the details of the admit card carefully

Step 6: Download the hall ticket

Step 7: Take its printout and carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download UPSC ESE Mains admit card 2022

Candidates must know that it is compulsory to carry a printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. If there are any discrepancies in the details printed on the admit card, it must be brought to the notice of the commission immediately.