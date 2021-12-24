WBJEE 2022 Registration Begins Today; Check Steps To Fill Application Form

Quick links:
WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will start the registration process for WBJEE 2022 exam on Friday, December 24, 2021. Earlier the registration was to begin on December 21 but the date was revised to December 24, 2021. Candidates who are up for registration can follow thes steps mentioned below. Before registration, candidates should be ready with details such as names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The important dates related to WBJEE 2022 have also been attached below.
Candidates can proceed with the application procedure only after completing the registration process, which includes having a registered mobile number and a unique email ID. Candidates would have to log in using their WBJEE accounts to fill out the form. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. Candidates are hereby informed that the fee is non-refundable.
This year, it has been decided that the WBJEE 2022 Examination will be conducted on the OMR sheet. WBJEE is being conducted to select candidates for Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses. The examination would be conducted in two various parts - Paper 1 will be for Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be for Physics and Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.