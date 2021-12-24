WBJEE 2022 Registration Begins Today; Check Steps To Fill Application Form

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will start the registration process for WBJEE 2022 exam on Friday, December 24, 2021. Earlier the registration was to begin on December 21 but the date was revised to December 24, 2021. Candidates who are up for registration can follow thes steps mentioned below. Before registration, candidates should be ready with details such as names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The important dates related to WBJEE 2022 have also been attached below.

Application Procedure: Details

Candidates can proceed with the application procedure only after completing the registration process, which includes having a registered mobile number and a unique email ID. Candidates would have to log in using their WBJEE accounts to fill out the form. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. Candidates are hereby informed that the fee is non-refundable.

WBJEE 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online WBJEE 2022 application with payment of fees begins on December 24, 2021

The deadline to register for WBJEE 2022 is January 10, 2022

WBJEE correction window will be activated on January 8, 2022

The deadline to apply for correction is January 10, 2022

The admit card will be released on April 15, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022

WBJEE 2022: Check steps to fill the application form

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates should register for WBJEE 2022

Candidates will then have to log in with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form

Candidates will be asked to upload the required documents and pay the WBJEE 2022 application fee

Post completing all the steps mentioned above, candidates should cross-check the details and submit the application form of WBJEE 2022

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

More about WBJEE 2022

This year, it has been decided that the WBJEE 2022 Examination will be conducted on the OMR sheet. WBJEE is being conducted to select candidates for Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses. The examination would be conducted in two various parts - Paper 1 will be for Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be for Physics and Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.