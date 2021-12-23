WBJEE 2022 Revised Schedule Released, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the revised schedule for WBJEE 2022 exam. Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on December 21 which will now begin on December 24, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates related to WBJEE below.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state. To take the exam, candidates will have to get themselves registered online at the wbjeeb.nic.in. In order to register, candidates should be ready with details such as names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile. For more details, candidates can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates can proceed with the application procedure only after completing the registration process, which includes having a registered mobile number and a unique email ID. Candidates would have to log in using their WBJEE accounts to fill out the form. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee, which is non-refundable.
This year, the WBJEE 2022 Examination will be conducted on the OMR sheet. WBJEE is being conducted to select candidates for Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses. The examination would be conducted in two various parts - Paper 1 will be for Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be for Physics and Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.