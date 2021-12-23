WBJEE 2022 Revised Schedule Released, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the revised schedule for WBJEE 2022 exam. Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on December 21 which will now begin on December 24, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates related to WBJEE below.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state. To take the exam, candidates will have to get themselves registered online at the wbjeeb.nic.in. In order to register, candidates should be ready with details such as names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile. For more details, candidates can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can proceed with the application procedure only after completing the registration process, which includes having a registered mobile number and a unique email ID. Candidates would have to log in using their WBJEE accounts to fill out the form. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee, which is non-refundable.

WBJEE 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online WBJEE 2022 application with payment of fees begins on December 24, 2021

The last date to register for WBJEE 2022 is January 10, 2022

WBJEE correction window will be activated between January 8 and January 10, 2022

The admit card is scheduled to be released on April 15, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022

WBJEE 2022:Here is how to fill form

Candidates will have to go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage candidates should register for WBJEE 2022

Candidates should then login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form

Candidates should upload the required documents and pay the WBJEE 2022 application fee

Submit the application form of WBJEE 2022

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

More about WBJEE 2022

This year, the WBJEE 2022 Examination will be conducted on the OMR sheet. WBJEE is being conducted to select candidates for Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses. The examination would be conducted in two various parts - Paper 1 will be for Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be for Physics and Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.