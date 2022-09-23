West Bengal NEET PG Counselling Registration Begins, Check Steps To Register

The West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 is underway, and September 25 is the last date to apply for the counselling. The counselling process is being conducted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal. The registration process started on September 21, 2022, and will end on September 25, 2022. Candidates can apply or register online through the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the fee payment and verification of candidates on the already designated college and time slot will be done by September 26, and the provisional list will be released on September 26 and the final list on September 27, 2022. Online choice filling and choice locking will be available from September 27 to 29, 2022. The result will be published on September 30, 2022.

West Bengal NEET PG Counseling 2022 Schedule

Round 1 Registration September 21 to 25, 2022 Verification September 22, 23, 24 and 26, 2022 Provisional List September 26, 2022 after 6 pm WB NEET PG 2022 final list of successully verified candidates September 27, 2022 after 4 pm Online choice filling and locking by the verified candidates in final list September 27 to 29, 2022 up to 7 am WB NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result September 30, 2022 upto 4 pm Round 2, Mop up and online stray vacancy round To be announced soon

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To apply for the counselling round, candidates are required to visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Automatically, your application form will be submitted.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

