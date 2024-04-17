Advertisement

At just 22 years old, Donuru Ananya Reddy achieved a remarkable feat by securing the third rank in the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, despite it being her first attempt. Hailing from the remote village of Ponnekal in Addakul mandal, located in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, her journey to success is nothing short of inspiring.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur Alumnus Aditya Srivastava Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

Advertisement

Ananya's achievement becomes even more extraordinary considering her humble background. Born into a middle-class family, her father, Donuru Suresh Reddy, is a self-employed small-time businessman, while her mother, Manjula, is a homemaker. Ananya completed her schooling in Mahabubnagar town before moving to Hyderabad for higher studies.

Also Read: UPSC Topper's 1st Reaction After Cracking Civil Services Exam | WATCH

Advertisement

Determined to crack the Civil Services examination, Ananya pursued her graduation – BA (Hons) in Geography – from Miranda House College of Delhi University after relocating to New Delhi. Despite Anthropology being an unfamiliar subject for her, she attended expert coaching in Hyderabad for a few months. However, apart from this, she relied solely on self-study to prepare for the other subjects of the Civil Services Examination.

Ananya's dedication and hard work paid off when she appeared for the exam and secured the third rank in her very first attempt. Reflecting on her journey, Ananya expressed her gratitude for the support of her family and her unwavering ambition to serve society as a civil servant.

Advertisement

"I am the first person in my family circles to get into Civil Services and become an IAS officer. Right from my schooling days, my ambition was to become a civil servant and serve the society," Ananya shared.

Also Read: UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava Bags AIR-1 in UPSC CSE 2023

Advertisement

Her preparation strategy was rigorous, studying for 12-14 hours a day, guided by her own plan rather than following any specific pattern. Apart from her academic pursuits, Ananya is an avid cricket enthusiast and has a keen interest in teaching and mentoring students.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, also from Mahabubnagar district, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ananya Reddy for bringing pride to the state and the district with her remarkable achievement. He celebrated not only her success but also the achievement of over 50 students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who made it to the Civil Services this year.