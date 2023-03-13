Anna University Exam Results 2023 Declared; Direct Link To Check PG & UG Scores

The results of the Anna University exam 2023 have been declared for the undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses on 13 March 2023. The university held the exam in November and December last year for all the semesters. The students can check the result of Anna University by clicking on this link.

The students can simply check their results through their registered roll number.

Steps to check the result:

STEP 1: Go to the official websites of Anna University https://www.annauniv.edu/

STEP 2: Check the Student Services from the home page

STEP 3: Open the Result Portal on the new page

STEP 4: Find the Nov/Dec Result and open the result link

STEP 5: Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth, and captcha Code.

STEP 6: Click on submit button.

STEP 7: Download the Anna University Result Marksheet and check the details.

STEP 8: Take a printout of the Marksheet for future reference.

About Anna University

Anna University was founded on 4 September 1978 as a unitary type of University. The university was named after the late Dr C.N.Annadurai, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It offers courses in engineering, technology, architecture and applied sciences.

A lot of students applied for various programs at Anna University in November and December. The students can check the result through an online platform. The official website is made available here through which the students can download the result and the scorecard of Anna University.