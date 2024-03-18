Advertisement

Anna University has released the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today, March 18. Aspirants can access the final answer key on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. The university has also released CEETA-PG final answer key 2024. To view the final answer key, candidates need to log in using their email address and password.

How to Download the TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the final answer key.

Advertisement

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Direct link to download TANCET 2024 final answer key.

Advertisement

The provisional answer key was initially released on March 13, allowing candidates to verify their answers and raise objections if any. The TANCET exam took place on March 9, with the final results anticipated to be published by the first week of April.

TANCET is a crucial examination for candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate degrees such as MBA and MCA. The exam was conducted in two shifts on March 9, with the MBA exam held in the afternoon shift and the MCA exam in the morning session.

Advertisement