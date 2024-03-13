Advertisement

Anna University is set to release the answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) PG 2024 today, March 13. Aspirants can access the answer keys on the official examination website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET entrance exam took place on March 9, with the MCA exam held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the MBA exam in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Similarly, the CEETA PG exam occurred on March 10 in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

Anna University administers the TANCET examination for admissions to PG business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at various participating institutions across the state. Conversely, CEETA PG is designed for admissions to postgraduate engineering, architecture, and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

Upon release, candidates can obtain the TANCET and CEETA answer keys by following these steps:

How to Download TANCET/CEETA PG 2024 Answer Keys:

Visit the exam website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Open the answer key download link for TANCET or CEETA PG, as required. Enter your login details. Submit and download the answer key.

After the release of the answer keys, the university will provide a window for candidates to raise objections. Feedback from candidates will be reviewed and incorporated into the preparation of the final answer key.

The results of TANCET and CEETA PG will be compiled using the final answer key. Subsequently, the university will publish the schedule for the common counselling process, facilitating admissions to the aforementioned courses.

For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the TANCET and CEETA PG 2024 website.