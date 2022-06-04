AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result Postponed To Monday

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Manabadi result 2022 will now be declared on Monday, June 6, 2022. The exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet.
AP SSC Result 2022 will not be released on June 4, 2022 due to some technical reasons
See list of websites, steps to check AP 10th Results Via SMS by clicking here.
As per local media, there is a delay in releasing results. The press conference will now begin at 11.20 am.
The press conference for releasing result is about to begin
Only 5 minutes are left for the declaration of the result online on the official website. Candidates should be ready with their admit cards to check the result. They will have to enter roll number and date of birth to check the result.
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2022 will be released soon within 20 minutes on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The Directorate of Government examinations, Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the AP SSC results on June 4, 2022 at 11 am
BSEAP result 2022 online will be provisional in nature, students can collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.
AP 10th Results 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Candiadtes should open the message app on their phone and type SSC (space) hall ticket number. Sent the same to 55352/56300. The result will be displayed on screen.
The AP SSC results will be announced by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am today. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations, AP.
In the year 2021, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP 10th exams, out of which 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls had passed the exam. The AP SSC exams could not be conducted last year due to COVID pandemic.
The Andhra Pradesh board will allot grades to students this year instead of marks in all the subjects.
BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details while releasing the AP SSC Results today.
Over 6.5 lakh students who had appeared for the exam will get their class 10 results today
As per the official announcement made by Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, the AP SSC result 2022 will be released on June 4, 2022