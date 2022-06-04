Last Updated:

AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result Postponed To Monday

BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar has not announced the AP SSC results on June 4, 2022. The result will now be announced in a press conference that is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2022. The result has been delayed due to technical reasons. Check revised date and time here.

AP SSC Result

11:31 IST, June 4th 2022
Manabadi result 2022: Check revised date and time here

Manabadi result 2022 will now be declared on Monday, June 6, 2022. The exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet.

11:31 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC Result not to be declared today, here's why

AP SSC Result 2022 will not be released on June 4, 2022 due to some technical reasons

11:23 IST, June 4th 2022
Here is how to check result via DigiLocker
  • Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal
  • Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage
  • Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.
  • Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.
  • Step 5: Click on 10th passing certificate/result
  • Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/resultlick on ‘BSEAP’ under the ‘education’ tab
  • Step 7:Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board
  • Step 8: Marksheet will appear
11:15 IST, June 4th 2022
Here is all you need to know about SSC Result

See list of websites, steps to check AP 10th Results Via SMS by clicking here.

11:15 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022: How to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result on mobile
  • Go to Google Chrome and search for AP SSC result 2022
  • A new box will open where candidates will get the result link.
  • Once done, click on the link and enter the details.
  • Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page
11:10 IST, June 4th 2022
Delay in the press conference

As per local media, there is a delay in releasing results. The press conference will now begin at 11.20 am.

11:02 IST, June 4th 2022
Press Conference about to begin

The press conference for releasing result is about to begin

10:57 IST, June 4th 2022
Result to be out anytime soon, here's how to be ready

Only 5 minutes are left for the declaration of the result online on the official website. Candidates should be ready with their admit cards to check the result. They will have to enter roll number and date of birth to check the result.

10:49 IST, June 4th 2022
Press conference to begin shortly

The AP SSC results will be announced by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am today. 

10:43 IST, June 4th 2022
Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022 to be out soon

Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2022 will be released soon within 20 minutes on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

pointer
AP SSC Result 2022: When and where to check scores
  • The result will be released on June 4 at 11 am
  • It can be checked on these websites.
  1. bse.ap.gov.in
  2. bseap.org
  3. Manabadi.com
  4. Indiaresults.com
  5. Examresults.net 
10:23 IST, June 4th 2022
Result to be released in another 40 minutes

The Directorate of Government examinations, Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the AP SSC results on June 4, 2022 at 11 am

10:10 IST, June 4th 2022
BSEAP result 2022 will be provisional in nature

BSEAP result 2022 online will be provisional in nature, students can collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.

09:38 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC results can be checked through SMS, here's how

AP 10th Results 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Candiadtes should open the message app on their phone and type SSC (space) hall ticket number. Sent the same to 55352/56300. The result will be displayed on screen.

 

08:58 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC Results to be announced in a press conference today

The AP SSC results will be announced by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am today. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations, AP.

08:36 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC Results 2022:Last year statistics

In the year 2021, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP 10th exams, out of which 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls had passed the exam. The AP SSC exams could not be conducted last year due to COVID pandemic.

08:31 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC Result: Grades instead of marks

The Andhra Pradesh board will allot grades to students this year instead of marks in all the subjects. 

08:20 IST, June 4th 2022
Pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details to be out today

BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details while releasing the AP SSC Results today.

08:15 IST, June 4th 2022
Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022: How to check result
  • Go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in
  • Click on AP SSC result 2022 link flashing on the homepage
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required
  • Your AP SSC results 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
08:03 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC Result 2022 to be released in press conference

BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the AP SSC results in the press conference today. 

08:03 IST, June 4th 2022
Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022: List of websites
  • bse.ap.gov.in
  • bseap.org
  • Manabadi.com
  • Indiaresults.com
  • Examresults.net 
08:03 IST, June 4th 2022
Over 6.5 lakh students took the AP class 10th exam

Over 6.5 lakh students who had appeared for the exam will get their class 10 results today

08:03 IST, June 4th 2022
Manabadi result 2022: Check result release date and time here
  • The result will be released on June 4, 2022
  • It will be released in first half at 11 am
08:03 IST, June 4th 2022
AP SSC Result 2022 to be out today

As per the official announcement made by Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, the AP SSC result 2022 will be released on June 4, 2022

