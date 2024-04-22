Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has officially declared the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations today, April 22. Students who appeared for the AP SSC exams can now access their results through the official website of the board at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The announcement of the AP SSC results comes after much anticipation, and students can finally check their performance in the examinations. To access the results, students will need to input their roll number and other login credentials on the official website.

How to check AP SSC Results 2024

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Look for the link that says "AP SSC Result 2024" or similar wording. Click on this link.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and other required login credentials.

After entering the necessary details, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

The AP SSC result for the year 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result carefully, including your name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, and other relevant details.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The AP SSC results will include crucial details such as the student’s name, roll number, application number, date of birth, parent's name, school name, qualifying status, subjects, marks obtained, passing marks, maximum marks, and grades. With the declaration of the results, students can now assess their performance and plan their future academic endeavors accordingly.

In case of any technical issues or website crashes, alternative websites are also available for students to check their AP SSC results. These alternative websites include results.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, and bse.telangana.gov.in, among others.

The AP SSC examinations were conducted by the board from March 18 to March 30 in a single shift. A total of 35 percent marks overall are required for students to pass the high school exam. For those who may have failed in one or two subjects, supplementary exams will be provided to improve their results.

Students are advised to download and save a copy of their result for future reference. The declaration of the AP SSC results marks an important milestone for students, and they are encouraged to check their results promptly to plan their next steps accordingly.