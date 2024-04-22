Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the much-awaited AP SSC Toppers List 2024. Alongside the release of the BSEAP 10th board results, the board will showcase the names of the BSEAP toppers, AP SSC district-wise pass percentages, and other pertinent details. Aspirants eagerly await the AP SSC Toppers List 2024, which will include marks, percentages, school names, districts, ranks, AP SSC hall ticket numbers, and more.

This year, the BSEAP conducted the SSC exam from March 8 to 30 in a traditional pen-and-paper format. Impressively, over 6.3 lakh students participated in the BSEAP SSC exam 2024.

Based on data from the previous year, English medium students outshone their Telugu medium counterparts in the AP SSC exams. Out of a total of 432,641 students who took the exams, 349,673 passed, resulting in a commendable pass percentage of 80.82%. Conversely, in the Telugu medium, 168,107 students appeared, with 84,047 passing, leading to a pass percentage of 50%.

AP SSC Topper List: Grading System

The AP SSC Toppers List 2024 promises to be a highlight, showcasing exceptional talent and dedication. While the ranks are yet to be announced, the grading system for the AP SSC results is as follows:

91-100 marks = A1 grade

81-90 marks = A2 grade

71-80 marks = B1 grade

61-70 marks = B2 grade

51-60 marks = C1 grade

41-50 marks = C2 grade

35-40 marks = D grade

Reflecting on the achievements of the previous year, here's a glimpse into the AP SSC Result 2023 Highlights:

Specifications Statistics Number of students registered 6,64,152 Number of students appeared 6,09,081 Pass percentage 72.26% Girls pass percentage 75.38% Boys pass percentage 69.27%

AP SSC Toppers List 2023 also revealed the pass percentage based on the medium of instruction:

Subjects Students Appeared Students Pass Pass Percentage English 4,32,641 3,49,673 80.82% Telugu 1,68,107 84,047 50%

Looking back at the AP SSC Toppers List of 2019, the high achievers included:

Rank Name Marks 1 Vardan Reddy 992 2 Afran Sheikh 991 3 Mukku Deekshita 990 3 Kuraba Shinyatha 990 3 Vayalap Sushma 990 3 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990

The AP SSC Toppers List 2024 is anticipated to showcase similar brilliance and academic prowess, inspiring students across the state.