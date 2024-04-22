Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 10:55 IST
AP SSC Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks of Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Toppers
Aspirants eagerly await the AP SSC Toppers List 2024, which will include marks, percentages, school names, districts, ranks, AP SSC hall ticket numbers etc.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the much-awaited AP SSC Toppers List 2024. Alongside the release of the BSEAP 10th board results, the board will showcase the names of the BSEAP toppers, AP SSC district-wise pass percentages, and other pertinent details. Aspirants eagerly await the AP SSC Toppers List 2024, which will include marks, percentages, school names, districts, ranks, AP SSC hall ticket numbers, and more.
This year, the BSEAP conducted the SSC exam from March 8 to 30 in a traditional pen-and-paper format. Impressively, over 6.3 lakh students participated in the BSEAP SSC exam 2024.
Based on data from the previous year, English medium students outshone their Telugu medium counterparts in the AP SSC exams. Out of a total of 432,641 students who took the exams, 349,673 passed, resulting in a commendable pass percentage of 80.82%. Conversely, in the Telugu medium, 168,107 students appeared, with 84,047 passing, leading to a pass percentage of 50%.
AP SSC Topper List: Grading System
The AP SSC Toppers List 2024 promises to be a highlight, showcasing exceptional talent and dedication. While the ranks are yet to be announced, the grading system for the AP SSC results is as follows:
- 91-100 marks = A1 grade
- 81-90 marks = A2 grade
- 71-80 marks = B1 grade
- 61-70 marks = B2 grade
- 51-60 marks = C1 grade
- 41-50 marks = C2 grade
- 35-40 marks = D grade
Reflecting on the achievements of the previous year, here's a glimpse into the AP SSC Result 2023 Highlights:
|Specifications
|Statistics
|Number of students registered
|6,64,152
|Number of students appeared
|6,09,081
|Pass percentage
|72.26%
|Girls pass percentage
|75.38%
|Boys pass percentage
|69.27%
AP SSC Toppers List 2023 also revealed the pass percentage based on the medium of instruction:
|Subjects
|Students Appeared
|Students Pass
|Pass Percentage
|English
|4,32,641
|3,49,673
|80.82%
|Telugu
|1,68,107
|84,047
|50%
Looking back at the AP SSC Toppers List of 2019, the high achievers included:
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|Vardan Reddy
|992
|2
|Afran Sheikh
|991
|3
|Mukku Deekshita
|990
|3
|Kuraba Shinyatha
|990
|3
|Vayalap Sushma
|990
|3
|Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi
|990
The AP SSC Toppers List 2024 is anticipated to showcase similar brilliance and academic prowess, inspiring students across the state.
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 10:55 IST