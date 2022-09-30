AP TET Results 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, or AP TET 2022, has been released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The candidates who appeared in the AP TET 2022 can check and download their results by visiting the official website - aptet.apcfss.in. This year, the AP TET 2022 exam was held between August 6 and 21 in a computer-based test in two shifts from 9.30 a.m. to noon and 2.30 to 5.00 pm. Earlier, the APTET 2022 answer key was released and the candidates were able to raise objections till September 7. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AP TET Results 2022.

AP TET Results 2022: Passing Marks

Category Cut-Off General 60% Marks and above BC 50% Marks and above SC/ST/EX Servicemen 40% Marks and above

AP TET Results 2022: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the AP TET 2022 result.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: After filling out the login details, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Candidates must then review and download their results.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to check AP TET Result 2022 - Click Here

All those candidates who will qualify in the AP TET 2022 paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and the candidates who clear Paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative