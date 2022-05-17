APPSC AE Official Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

APPSC AE Answer Key: The answer key for the post of Assistant Engineers in various engineering services has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The Commission has conducted the examinations for the post of Assistant Engineers in various engineering services from May 14 to May 15, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, then they can raise objections from May 18 until May 20, 2022. Only online submissions of objections are accepted. The APPSC has conducted a written examination (computer-based test) for the posts of Assistant Engineers in various engineering services, pursuant to Notification No. 11/2021 on 14.05.2022 FN & 15.05.2022 FN & AN at a total of 158 test centres in 24 districts of A.P. and Ranga Reddy & Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana," read the official notification. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the step by step process to download the answer key and also provided the direct link.

APPSC AE Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the APPSC AE Answer key, candidates need to visit the official website: psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Initial Keys For Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub Services (General/Limited Recruitment), Notification No.11/2021."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Review and save the answer key for future use.

Step 5: Candidates must take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the APPSC AE Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

This year as many as 1,03,791 candidates were registered, of which 50,774 candidates appeared for the exam. It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

