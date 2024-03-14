APTET Results 2024 To Be Declared Today at aptet.apcfss.in , Here's How To Check

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) Result 2024 is set to be declared today. The final answer key was released on March 13 and the result is scheduled to be out on March 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their AP TET results 2024 from the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.

Understanding the pass criteria for AP TET 2024 holds paramount importance for candidates. To qualify, candidates must achieve a minimum of 60 percent marks. However, BC category candidates are required to attain a minimum of 50 percent marks, while candidates from SC/ST/differently-abled categories must aim for 40 percent marks and above.

In the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, a significant weightage of 20 percent to TET scores will be allotted, with the remaining 80 percent allocated to the Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). It is crucial to note that while qualifying the TET is a prerequisite, it does not guarantee recruitment or employment; it serves as one of the eligibility criteria for teacher appointments.

How to check APTET Results 2024

To access their APTET 2024 results, candidates can follow a simple step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the activated link for the APTET results.

3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

4. Review and download the results for future reference.

AP TET scores hold significance for individuals aspiring to pursue a career in teaching across various educational institutions, including State Government-managed schools, rural and urban local bodies, A.P. Model Schools, welfare and society schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools, among others, within the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII.