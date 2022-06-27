Assam HS Result 2022 For All Streams Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check AHSEC HS Scores

AHSEC class 12 results: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the AHSEC Result 2022. The result has been released today at 9 am. Check the list of websites on which result has been released. AHSEC Result 2022 HS has been announced in a press conference and students are advised to keep their Assam HS roll numbers ready to check their results online.

Assam HS Result 2022 LIVE Updates (Click here)

Assam HS Result 2022 release date and time

The result has been released on June 27, 2022

It has been released at 9 am

Assam HS result 2022: List of official websites

resultsassam.nic.in ahsec.assam.gov.in indiaresults.com results.shiksha examresults.net assamresult.co.in iresults.in assamresult.in schools9.com assamgovtsakari.com

Assam HS Result 2022: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

Arts - 83.48%

Commerce- 87.26%

Science- 92.19%

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Follow these steps to check Assam Class 12 Results

Step 1: To check the SEBA HSLC result, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "HSLC result 2022" link.

Step 3: Registered candidates will have to feed in their roll number and fill out the captcha.

Step 4: Then, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Immediately, they will be redirected to another page where Assam 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs

Check Assam HS result link by clicking here

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2022: Know how to check on app

The Assam board students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’ from Google Playstore

Go to the app and log in with the registration number

The result will appear on the screen.

AHSEC HS Results 2022: Application for rechecking of copies

AHSEC will allow the Assam board candidates to apply for rechecking of their answer scripts. Students will be able to apply online for rechecking of their copies between July 1 and July 7 at ahsec.assam.gov.in and register. Moreover, students will be able to apply for photocopies of answer booklets from July 9 to July 25.