Assam HS Result 2022 Updates: AHSEC Class 12 Result To Be Out At 3 Pm

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Assam HS Result 2022 for all streams has been released. Click on this link to check result highlights.
Assam Board class 12 results have been declared for all streams. In arts, 83.48% of students have passed. In Commerce stream, a total of 87.26% of students have cleared the exam. The highest pass percentage is recorded in science stream which is 92.19%.
Arts- 83.48%
Commerce- 87.26%
Science- 92.19%
AHSEC has declared Assam HS or class 12 results now at 9 am. Results can be checked online on official websites.
Assam AHSEC will declare class 12th result shortly at 9 am. Candidates will be able to check their ASSAM HS Result online on the list of websites mentioned below.
sebaonline.org
ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
Class 12 result will be released in the first half at 9 am
AHSEC will allow the Assam board candidates to apply for rechecking of their answer scripts. Students will be able to apply online for rechecking of their copies between July 1 and July 7 at ahsec.assam.gov.in and register. Moreover, students will be able to apply for photocopies of answer booklets from July 9 to July 25.
The Assam class 12 exams were canceled due to a surge in Covid cases across the state. So, a devising formula was introduced by an expert committee and the evaluation was done on the basis of marks that were obtained in internal exams and past examinations by the students.
The practical exams were held between February 21 and March 10, 2022.
This year, the Higher Secondary (HS) or class 12 board exams were conducted from March 15 and concluded on April 12, 2022
The class 12 result of all the streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) will be released together at 9 am today.
Assam CM took to Twitter to announce result release date and time. He tweeted, "Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results"
The result will be announced in a press conference which will be conducted at 9 am
The Assam Board will be releasing the inter or class 12 result on June 27, 2022