Last Updated:

Assam HS Result 2022 Updates: AHSEC Class 12 Result To Be Out At 3 Pm

Assam HS Result 2022 Latest Updates: Assam Board AHSEC has declared the class 12 or inter result of all the streams on June 27, 2022. The result were released in the first half at 9 am. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Check full details on direct link, toppers, pass percentage here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Assam HS Result 2022

Image: PTI

pointer
09:19 IST, June 27th 2022
Here is all you need to know about the result

Assam HS Result 2022 for all streams has been released. Click on this link to check result highlights.

pointer
09:09 IST, June 27th 2022
Assam HS Results declared, check stream-wise pass percentage here

Assam Board class 12 results have been declared for all streams. In arts, 83.48% of students have passed. In Commerce stream, a total of 87.26% of students have cleared the exam. The highest pass percentage is recorded in science stream which is 92.19%.

Arts- 83.48%

Commerce- 87.26%

Science- 92.19%

pointer
09:05 IST, June 27th 2022
Assam AHSEC HS Results out

AHSEC has declared Assam HS or class 12 results now at 9 am. Results can be checked online on official websites.

pointer
09:00 IST, June 27th 2022
List of websites to check AHSEC Assam HS Results 2022

Assam AHSEC will declare class 12th result shortly at 9 am. Candidates will be able to check their ASSAM HS Result online on the list of websites mentioned below. 

sebaonline.org

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

pointer
08:59 IST, June 27th 2022
Result to be out anytime soon

Class 12 result will be released in the first half at 9 am

pointer
08:54 IST, June 27th 2022
AHSEC HS Results 2022: Application for rechecking of copies

AHSEC will allow the Assam board candidates to apply for rechecking of their answer scripts. Students will be able to apply online for rechecking of their copies between July 1 and July 7 at ahsec.assam.gov.in and register. Moreover, students will be able to apply for photocopies of answer booklets from July 9 to July 25.

 

 

pointer
08:47 IST, June 27th 2022
How to check result on official website
  • Visit the official website at resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on the selected Assam Class 12 result 2022 link on the homepage.
  • Put roll numbers and roll codes in.
  • AHSEC 12th result 2022 submission and download

 

pointer
08:47 IST, June 27th 2022
Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2022: Know how to check on app
  • The Assam board students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’ from Google Playstore
  • Go to the app and log in with the registration number
  • The result will appear on the screen. 
pointer
08:47 IST, June 27th 2022
Inter exam was cancelled last year

The Assam class 12 exams were canceled due to a surge in Covid cases across the state. So, a devising formula was introduced by an expert committee and the evaluation was done on the basis of marks that were obtained in internal exams and past examinations by the students. 

pointer
08:47 IST, June 27th 2022
Practical exams were conducted too

The practical exams were held between February 21 and March 10, 2022.

pointer
08:47 IST, June 27th 2022
Assam Inter Result 2022: Check exam dates here

This year, the Higher Secondary (HS) or class 12 board exams were conducted from March 15 and concluded on April 12, 2022

pointer
08:27 IST, June 27th 2022
Result of all streams to be released

The class 12 result of all the streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) will be released together at 9 am today.

pointer
08:27 IST, June 27th 2022
AHSEC Assam HS Result 2022 announcement was done by CM

Assam CM took to Twitter to announce result release date and time. He tweeted, "Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results"

pointer
08:27 IST, June 27th 2022
AHSEC HS Result to be out in a press conference

The result will be announced in a press conference which will be conducted at 9 am

pointer
08:27 IST, June 27th 2022
Assam Board class 12 results: Check result release date and time
  • The result will be released on June 27, 2022
  • It will be released in first half at 9 am
pointer
08:27 IST, June 27th 2022
Assam HS Result 2022 to be out today

The Assam Board will be releasing the inter or class 12 result on June 27, 2022

Tags: Assam HS Result 2022, Assam board class 12 results, AHSEC HS Result
COMMENT