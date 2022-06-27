Assam HS Result 2022: Here's A List Of Websites To Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores

Assam AHSEC HS Results: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC is all set to release the class 12 or inter result on Monday, June 27, 2022. The result will be released in the first half at 9 am. The result release date and time were announced by Assam Chief Minister few days ago. Through a tweet he informed that the result will be released in a press conference.

Once AHSEC HS Results 2022 are declared, it will be available for download on the list of official websites mentioned below. Students would be required to enter their Assam HS roll number mentioned on the admit card and other asked details like date of birth to check their scorecard. The steps to download the same are mentioned below.

Assam CM tweeted, "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am." He further conveyed his best wishes for all the candidates.

Assam HS Result 2022: List of official websites to check scores

sebaonline.org ahsec.assam.gov.in resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Class 12th result which will be released is for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce. Assam 12th or inter exams were conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022. Around 2.5 lakh students who took the test will e able to check result today. The board exams were held in two sessions, the first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second session began from 1:30 pm and was held till 4:30 pm. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 percent, in Arts it was 98.93 percent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 percent.