Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA 10th HSLC Results Expected To Released By June 2nd Week

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The date of declaration of the Assam HSLC Results 2022 is expected to be announced sometime soon by the Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA. According to media reports, the Assam HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 students is expected to be released in the second week of June. Once declared, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website of HSLC - sebaonline.org or on third-party websites too.

According to the reports, officials have stated that the evaluation process is in its final stage and will be completed soon. Once the answer scripts have been checked, a notice will be issued to inform students of the Assam HSLC Result 2022 date. This year, SEBA held the Assam HSLC, Class 10 Exams from March 15–31, 2022 in offline mode. As per the reports, this year, around 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC 2022 Exams. To check the Assam HSLC Result 2022, candidates are required to enter their examination roll number, roll code, and security captcha on the official website of SEBA. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the Assam HSLC Results.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Know how to check Assam Class 12 Results

Step 1: To check the SEBA HSLC result, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "HSLC result 2022" link.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter their roll number and fill out the captcha.

Step 4: Then, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Immediately, a new page would open.

Step 6: The Assam 10th result of 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

NOTE: Visit the official website regularly to get fresh updates and more information.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative