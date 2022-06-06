Last Updated:

Assam HSLC Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Here's List Of Websites To Check Scores

Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be released on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Assam hslc result

Image: Shutterstock


Assam HSLC Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Assam is scheduled to announce the SEBA HSLC result 2022 on June 7, 2022. The result date has been announced in advance by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. CM Himanta tweeted, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on June 7, 2022.”

Once released, the result will be available on official websites. Registered candidates who took the matric or SSC exam will be able to check it by following the steps mentioned below. List of official websites on which result will be released is mentioned below.

Official websites to check Assam board Class 10 result 2022

  1. results.sebaonline.org
  2. sebaonline.org
  3. resultsassam.nic.in

Follow these steps to check SEBA Class 10 result 2022 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the Assam official website, sebaonline.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘SEBA HSLC result 2022’ link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter HSLC roll number and fill the captcha.
  • Step 4: Post entering the required details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Step 5: The HSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 16 and March 31, 2022. The exams were conducted in offline mode in two shifts. The result will be declared on June 7, 2022. According to the reports, officials have stated that the evaluation process is in its final stage and will be completed soon. The result release timing will be released on official website soon. Therefore candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. This year over 4 lakh students are waiting for Assam HSLC Result. The pass percentage in the HSLC exam was 93.10 percent last year. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

