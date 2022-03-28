Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Declared By BSEB? Here's A Fact Check

Bihar board matric result: With BSEB releasing inter result this month, students who took matric exam are anxiously waiting for results to be out. Seeking it as an opportunity, several fake websites have been created with similar names to authentic and official websites. One of the fake website on March 27 posted that matric result has been declared. Students are hereby informed that website named 'biharbseb.com’ is fake and the board has not released result yet.

It is being expected that the matric result will be released this week. However for this, no official notice has been released on the website. In case of inter result, board took to twitter to announce result date and time. Students who took the matric exam are advised to check the official Bihar Board website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for being updated about board result.

In order to check BSEB matric result or any other information related to result, only official website should be trusted. In order to check results, students should be ready with their name, roll number and roll code. List of websites on which Bihar matric result link will be updates are mentioned below.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check BSEB matric results

onlinebseb.in biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB has started the process of toppers' verification. As a result, the Bihar Board matric results are likely to be released before March 31, 2022. According to reports, the Bihar Board is now taking the interviews of the top 10 rank holders, and once it gets over, the board will soon release the result. However, the names of the toppers have not been declared yet.

BSEB Bihar Board inter result: Here's how to download scores