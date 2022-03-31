Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Becomes State Topper With 97.4% Marks

Bihar Board 10th result 2022: Bihar Board has released the matric result on March 31 at 3 pm. This year, a total of 79.88% of students have passed the BSEB matric examination. Ramayani Roy of Aurangabad has become the state topper in Bihar matric exam this year. A total of 47 students have secured a position under top 10. The complete list of BSEB matric toppers 2022 have been attached below.

Bihar Board class 10th topper 2022: Check full list here

Ramayani Roy from Patel high school Daud Nagar, Aurangabad got 487 marks and secured 1st position Saniya Kumari from project girls high school, Nawadah, and Vivek Kumar Thakur from new upgrade high sch sidhap parsahi ladania, Madhubani secured second position. both of them got 486 marks Pragya Kumari from utkramit m s bazar verma goah, Aurangabad secured the third position by scoring 485 marks Nirjala Kumari from Mahadev high school Khusrupur Patna scored 484 marks which takes her to fourth position Anurag Kumar from Sarvodaya high school, Bhojpur scored 483 marks and 5th position. He is sharing the position with Susen Kumar from utkramit m s mirjaganj aliganj, Jamui and Nikhil Kumar from uchch madhyamik vidyalay Kerai Muskan Khatoon and Rinki Kumari from Bhojpur, Priya Raj from Jamui, Anshu Kumari from Bhagalpur, Satyam Kumar and Priyanshu Kumar from Samastipur, MD Masum raja from Sheohar Fatuha secured 6th position by scoring 482 marks Shambhy Kumar from Aurangabad, Shivam Brajraj from Nalanda and Mohammad Haaris Eraj from Munger scored 481 marks out of 500 which took them to 7th position Rohit Kumar from Sheoghar, Satyam Sarthi from Jamui and Shweta bharti from Bhagalpur, Randhir Kumar from Gaya and Avinash Kumar from Samastipur scored rank 8 with 480 marks Triptee Raj from Aurangabad, Sawan Kumar Sinha from Kishanganj and Sonali Kumari from Patna and three others secured rank 9 with 479 marks A total of 15 students have secured rank 10 with 478 marks. Muskan Kumari, Ranjay Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Rishikamt Kumar. Triveni, Chandan Kumar, Parmanan Yadav, Md Saif Ali, Priyanshu Kumari, Sachin Kumar, Khushi kumari, Vipin Kumar, Anand Kumar, Himanshu Shekhar, Gopal Kumar and Jyoti Kumari.

The list of websites on which Bihar Board matric topper 2022 and result has been uploaded is mentioned below. Registered candidates who have not checked results yet, can follow the steps mentioned below to check scores. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. Dates for compartment exam has not been announced yet.

Steps to check Bihar Board class 10 result online