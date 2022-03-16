Bihar Board 12th Inter Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Download BSEB Class 12 Marksheet

BSEB Inter Result 2022: Bihar Board 12th Result has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board. The overall pass percentage this year rose up to 80.15%. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result by visiting the official website of BSEB or by using the direct link mentioned below. This year, more than 13 lakh students took part in the exam, held across the state. The mark sheet includes details such as name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and other information.

If a student fails to qualify in this examination, he/she can appear for the improvement test that is held by the Bihar Board to secure the minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects or overall percentage. However, the Board has not announced the date and time of reappear examination. Check key details given below.

Here's a direct link to download the Bihar Board Class 12 Result

Bihar Board Class 12th Result: Here's how to check the results

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the result tab.

Step 3: Now, click on Class 12 Intermediate Result.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter their roll number and click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result (2022) or inter result (2022) will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your results for future needs.

Last year BSEB Inter Result was released on March 26, 2021, out of which 13,40,267 appeared out of the 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams. There were 10,45,950 (78.04%) who qualified. Last year, the commerce stream continued to have the highest passing percentage, while the science streams dropped from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent. Candidates must stay tuned to this website for fresh updates and more information on the Bihar board 12th arts, commerce result, and Bihar board 12th science result.

Image: PTI/ Representative