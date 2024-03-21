×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Date Announced? Here's What BSEB Official Says

Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 Date: BSEB is soon going to announce the Bihar 12th result date and time. Check the official update on BSEB Inter Result here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to release the Bihar Board 12th results 2024. A BSEB official, on conditions of anonymity told Republic World that the much-awaited Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2024 will be declared before Holi (March 25). However, the exact date of result announcement will be disclosed in advance. 

BSEB usually reveals the result date and time a day before the release. BSEB conducts a press conference to announce the Bihar Board results, every year. 

Advertisement

 Speculations also hint at a potential result declaration today. The Bihar Board Class 12 exams took place from February 1 to February 12. Notably, BSEB has already made the Answer Keys available for the objective-type questions. Last year, Bihar Board 12th Results were declared on March 21. Once announced, students can promptly check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Accessing their results will require candidates to provide their roll code and roll number.

How to check Bihar Board 12th results 2024

To check your Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Look for the "Bihar Board 12th Result 2024" link on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link to proceed.
  4. A new page will open. Enter the necessary details such as your roll code and roll number.
  5. After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button.
  6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Verify your marks and other details mentioned in the result.
  8. If needed, download the result page for future reference.
Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa Rebels

a minute ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

a minute ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill

Karnataka Temple Tax Bill

a minute ago
Teppotsavam Begin At Tirumala

Five-Day Annual Teppotsav

2 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka 'heartbroken'

2 minutes ago
Andy Murray

Murray beats Berrettini

5 minutes ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP

UKPNP Spokesperson

9 minutes ago
India Russia Ties

Russian President Putin

12 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

12 minutes ago
India-Bhutan Ties

People Of Bhutan All Set

14 minutes ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi

Varanasi Celebrates Rangb

17 minutes ago
Braga, Portugal

Braga's Charming Beauty

18 minutes ago
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams

Hair Dyeing With Icecream

22 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex open higher

24 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

25 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami

GT replace Shami

31 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Windows Shut Duri

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo