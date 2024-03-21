Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:01 IST
Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 LIVE Updates: BSEB inter result date to be announced shortly
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examinations shortly. While an official confirmation from BSEB is pending, a source close to BSEB said that the results are likely to be declared before Holi, which is on March 25, 2024. Speculations also hint at a possible release today. Check the latest updates on BSEB results here.
10: 00 IST, March 21st 2024
Last year, out of 13,04,586 candidates who appeared, 10,91,948 passed the Bihar board Inter examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.7%.
In stream-wise results, the Commerce stream had the highest pass rate at 93.95%, with 49,155 candidates appearing.
In the Science stream, 5,86,532 candidates appeared, with 83.93% of them passing.
For the Arts stream, out of 6,68,526 students who took the exam, 82.74% passed.
8: 54 IST, March 21st 2024
Bihar Board intermediate exam results 2024 will be declared by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor in a press conference.
8: 36 IST, March 21st 2024
8: 33 IST, March 21st 2024
BSEB will announce the list of toppers of Bihar Board class 12 results 2024 in the press conference after releasing the results. Moreover, the details of exam, statistics such as the count of students who passed, those absent, pass percentage, and district-wise results will also be announced. Additionally, the BSEB will declare the schedule for re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartmental exams.
8: 27 IST, March 21st 2024
Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exam will be able to check their BSEB results on the following websites:
results.biharboardonline.com
seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
8: 24 IST, March 21st 2024
To check your Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, follow these steps:
- Visit the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Look for the "Bihar Board 12th Result 2024" link on the homepage.
- Click on the link to proceed.
- A new page will open. Enter the necessary details such as your roll code and roll number.
- After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify your marks and other details mentioned in the result.
- If needed, download the result page for future reference.
8: 20 IST, March 21st 2024
BSEB will declare the Bihar Inter Results 2024 before Holi (March 25), a BSEB official told Republic World. The result date and time will be announced in advance.
8: 18 IST, March 21st 2024
Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 date and time is expected to be released today. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:21 IST
