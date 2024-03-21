×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:01 IST

Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 LIVE Updates: BSEB inter result date to be announced shortly

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examinations shortly. While an official confirmation from BSEB is pending, a source close to BSEB said that the results are likely to be declared before Holi, which is on March 25, 2024. Speculations also hint at a possible release today. Check the latest updates on BSEB results here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates | Image: istock
Bihar Board class 12 pass percentage of last year (Stream-Wise)
Who will announce Bihar Board intermediate exam results 2024?
Bihar Board class 12th pass percentage 2023
  • Listen to this article
10: 00 IST, March 21st 2024

Last year, out of 13,04,586 candidates who appeared, 10,91,948 passed the Bihar board Inter examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.7%.

In stream-wise results, the Commerce stream had the highest pass rate at 93.95%, with 49,155 candidates appearing.

In the Science stream, 5,86,532 candidates appeared, with 83.93% of them passing.

For the Arts stream, out of 6,68,526 students who took the exam, 82.74% passed.

8: 54 IST, March 21st 2024

Bihar Board intermediate exam results 2024 will be declared by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor in a press conference. 

Advertisement
8: 36 IST, March 21st 2024

In the previous year, a grand total of 13,04,586 students participated in the intermediate examination. Among them, 10,91,948 students successfully cleared the examination. This resulted in an impressive overall pass percentage of 82.74%.

8: 33 IST, March 21st 2024

BSEB will announce the list of toppers of Bihar Board class 12 results 2024 in the press conference after releasing the results. Moreover, the details of exam, statistics such as the count of students who passed, those absent, pass percentage, and district-wise results will also be announced. Additionally, the BSEB will declare the schedule for re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartmental exams.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
8: 27 IST, March 21st 2024

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exam will be able to check their BSEB results on the following websites: 

results.biharboardonline.com

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

8: 24 IST, March 21st 2024

To check your Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Look for the "Bihar Board 12th Result 2024" link on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link to proceed.
  4. A new page will open. Enter the necessary details such as your roll code and roll number.
  5. After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button.
  6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Verify your marks and other details mentioned in the result.
  8. If needed, download the result page for future reference.
Advertisement
8: 20 IST, March 21st 2024

BSEB will declare the Bihar Inter Results 2024 before Holi (March 25), a BSEB official told Republic World. The result date and time will be announced in advance.

8: 18 IST, March 21st 2024

Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 date and time is expected to be released today. However, an official confirmation is awaited. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Badaun murder

Badaun Double Murder

a few seconds ago
KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa Rebels

a minute ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

a minute ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill

Karnataka Temple Tax Bill

2 minutes ago
Teppotsavam Begin At Tirumala

Five-Day Annual Teppotsav

2 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka 'heartbroken'

2 minutes ago
Andy Murray

Murray beats Berrettini

5 minutes ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP

UKPNP Spokesperson

9 minutes ago
India Russia Ties

Russian President Putin

12 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

12 minutes ago
India-Bhutan Ties

People Of Bhutan All Set

14 minutes ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi

Varanasi Celebrates Rangb

17 minutes ago
Braga, Portugal

Braga's Charming Beauty

18 minutes ago
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams

Hair Dyeing With Icecream

22 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex open higher

24 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

25 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami

GT replace Shami

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Windows Shut Duri

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo