The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for objective questions in the Class 12 compartment theory exams 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate compartment exams 2024 can now access the answer key on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In the BSEB Intermediate special and compartmental exams 2024, objective questions comprised 50 percent of the prescribed marks in all theoretical subjects, including arts, science, commerce, and vocational courses. These questions were assessed using Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based answer sheets.

“To evaluate the answers provided by the candidates, the answer key of all subjects' questions has been meticulously prepared by a team of subject experts, and it is readily available on the committee's website http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,” stated the BSEB in an official notice.

For candidates who wish to contest the answer key due to discrepancies or disagreement, the BSEB has provided a window for objections until 4 pm tomorrow, May 23. To register objections, candidates must visit the "Register objection regarding Answer Key Intermediate Special and Compartmental Exam 2024" link or objection.biharboardonline.com.

However, it's crucial to note that any objections raised after the stipulated deadline will not be entertained, as emphasized by the Bihar Board. Therefore, candidates are urged to review the answer key promptly and submit their objections within the specified timeframe.

This move by the BSEB not only fosters transparency but also ensures fairness in the assessment process. Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to address any concerns they may have regarding the answer key.

How to download the answer key

Here are the steps to download the answer key for Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exams:

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Look for the link to access the answer key for Class 12 compartment exams. Click on the provided link to view the answer key. Review the answer key thoroughly and compare it with your responses. If you have any objections, follow the instructions provided on the website to register your objections within the specified timeframe.