Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Bihar Board Results 2024: List of 5 Official Websites To Check BSEB Matric, Intermediate Results

The Bihar Board results 2024 will be hosted on the official websites of BSEB. Check the list of 5 official websites of BSEB where the results will be uploaded.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
BSEB Result 2024 soon: List of websites to check
BSEB Result 2024 soon: List of websites to check | Image:istock
  • 2 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is gearing up to declare the Bihar board matric and intermediate exam results 2024 shortly. As per the trend of previous years, the BSEB 10th and 12th results 2024 are anticipated to be declared in the third week of March 2024. Over 13 lakh students class 12 students and 16 lakh matric students are eagerly waiting for the results. The Bihar Board results 2024 will be hosted on the official websites of BSEB. Check the list of 5 official websites of BSEB where the results will be uploaded. 

Date of Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate Result 2024:

The Bihar board Class 12 theory exams 2024 were conducted from February 1, 2024, to February 12, 2024. In the previous academic year, the BSEB 12th Class results were announced on March 21, 2023, at 2:30 pm. Following this precedent, it is expected that the BSEB 12th results for 2024 will be released this week.

How to Check BSEB Classes 10, 12 Result 2024 Roll Number-wise:

To check the Bihar inter results 2024 roll number wise, students can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the 'Check Bihar Board Result 2024' link on the homepage.
3. Enter your roll code and roll number in the provided fields.
4. Complete the captcha verification.
5. Click on the ‘View’ button to submit your details.
6. The Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.
7. Download the BSEB 12th result for future reference.

List of Websites to Check Bihar Board Results 2024

  1. results.biharboardonline.com
  2. seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  3. secondary.biharboardonline.com
  4. biharboardonline.com
  5. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Earlier, the Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB Class 12th official answer key 2024 on March 2, 2024. Students were given the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key until March 5, 2024. With a staggering number of students - over 13 lakh - appearing for the BSEB Class 12 exams in 2024, the impending results are keenly awaited.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

