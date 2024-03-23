Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 14:40 IST
Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2024 Out, Tushar Kumar is Bihar Topper with 96.4%; Full List Here
Bihar Board class 12th or intermediate topper list 2024 is out. Check names of top-5 rank holders of BSEB arts, science, commerce streams.
- Education
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 12th toppers list for the year 2024, showcasing outstanding performances across various streams. Students can now view the top achievers in Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Here's a glimpse into the exceptional performers in each category:
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: Tushar Kumar emerges as Bihar Topper with 96.4% marks
Arts Stream: In the Arts stream, Tushar Kumar of College of Commerce, Arts, and Science, Patna emerged as the topper with an outstanding score of 96.40%. With the highest marks, Tushar has also emerged as the overall state topper. Trailing behind are Nishi Sinha and Tanu Kumari, securing the second and third positions with scores of 94.60% and 94.40%, respectively. Kumar Nishant and Abhilasha Kumari secured the fourth and fifth positions, scoring 93.80% and 93.60%, respectively.
Science Stream: Securing the first position in the Science stream is Mritunjay Kumar, with an impressive score of 96.20%. Following closely behind are Simran Gupta and Varun Kumar, both securing the second rank with a remarkable score of 95.40%. Prince Kumar and Akriti Kumari grabbed the third and fourth positions with scores of 95.20% and 95.00%, respectively.
Commerce Stream: Priya Kumari outshone others in the Commerce stream, securing the top spot with an impressive score of 95.60%. Saurav Kumar and Gulshan Kumar closely followed, securing the second and third positions with scores of 94.00% and 93.80%, respectively. Kunal Kumar and Sujata Kumari jointly secured the fourth position, both scoring 93.80%.
Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2024 (Stream-Wise_
|Rank
|Stream
|Student's Name
|Father's Name
|Gender
|Total Marks
|Percentage
|1
|Science
|Mritunjay Kumar
|Rajesh Prasad
|Male
|481
|96.20%
|2
|Science
|Simran Gupta
|Dharmendra Kumar
|Female
|477
|95.40%
|3
|Science
|Varun Kumar
|Shivdayal Raut
|Male
|477
|95.40%
|4
|Science
|Prince Kumar
|Bala Sah
|Male
|476
|95.20%
|5
|Science
|Akriti Kumari
|Suresh Singh
|Female
|475
|95.00%
|1
|Arts
|Tushar Kumar
|-
|Male
|482
|96.40%
|2
|Arts
|Nish Sinha
|Rajendra Prasad Yadav
|Female
|473
|94.60%
|3
|Arts
|Tanu Kumari
|Samarjeet Ram
|Female
|472
|94.40%
|4
|Arts
|Kumar Nishant
|Rajesh Kumar
|Male
|469
|93.80%
|5
|Arts
|Abhilasha Kumari
|Vijay Kumar Sah
|Female
|468
|93.60%
|1
|Commerce
|Priya Kumari
|Mahesh Kumar Chhapariya
|Female
|478
|95.60%
|2
|Commerce
|Saurav Kumar
|Dharampal Chandra
|Male
|470
|94.00%
|3
|Commerce
|Gulshan Kumar
|Pravin Kumar
|Male
|469
|93.80%
|4
|Commerce
|Kunal Kumar
|Pramod Kumar
|Male
|469
|93.80%
|5
|Commerce
|Sujata Kumari
|Sujeet Kumar
|Female
|468
|93.60%
This year's Bihar Board Class 12th results reflect the dedication and hard work of students across different streams. The exceptional performances of these toppers serve as an inspiration for their peers and future aspirants. Congratulations to all the high achievers for their remarkable accomplishments!
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 14:40 IST
