Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2024 Out, Tushar Kumar is Bihar Topper with 96.4%; Full List Here

Bihar Board class 12th or intermediate topper list 2024 is out. Check names of top-5 rank holders of BSEB arts, science, commerce streams.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Bihar Board class 12th topper list 2024 out
Bihar Board class 12th topper list 2024 out | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 12th toppers list for the year 2024, showcasing outstanding performances across various streams. Students can now view the top achievers in Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Here's a glimpse into the exceptional performers in each category:

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: Tushar Kumar emerges as Bihar Topper with 96.4% marks

Arts Stream: In the Arts stream, Tushar Kumar  of  College of Commerce, Arts, and Science, Patna emerged as the topper with an outstanding score of 96.40%. With the highest marks, Tushar has also emerged as the overall state topper. Trailing behind are Nishi Sinha and Tanu Kumari, securing the second and third positions with scores of 94.60% and 94.40%, respectively. Kumar Nishant and Abhilasha Kumari secured the fourth and fifth positions, scoring 93.80% and 93.60%, respectively.

Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 Out: LIVE Updates on topper list, pass percentage and other details

Science Stream: Securing the first position in the Science stream is Mritunjay Kumar, with an impressive score of 96.20%. Following closely behind are Simran Gupta and Varun Kumar, both securing the second rank with a remarkable score of 95.40%. Prince Kumar and Akriti Kumari grabbed the third and fourth positions with scores of 95.20% and 95.00%, respectively.

Click here for BSEB Intermediate 2024 Topper List with School Names and Scores

Commerce Stream: Priya Kumari outshone others in the Commerce stream, securing the top spot with an impressive score of 95.60%. Saurav Kumar and Gulshan Kumar closely followed, securing the second and third positions with scores of 94.00% and 93.80%, respectively. Kunal Kumar and Sujata Kumari jointly secured the fourth position, both scoring 93.80%.

Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2024 (Stream-Wise_ 

RankStreamStudent's NameFather's NameGenderTotal MarksPercentage
1ScienceMritunjay KumarRajesh PrasadMale48196.20%
2ScienceSimran GuptaDharmendra KumarFemale47795.40%
3ScienceVarun KumarShivdayal RautMale47795.40%
4SciencePrince KumarBala SahMale47695.20%
5ScienceAkriti KumariSuresh SinghFemale47595.00%
       
1ArtsTushar Kumar-Male48296.40%
2ArtsNish SinhaRajendra Prasad YadavFemale47394.60%
3ArtsTanu KumariSamarjeet RamFemale47294.40%
4ArtsKumar NishantRajesh KumarMale46993.80%
5ArtsAbhilasha KumariVijay Kumar SahFemale46893.60%
       
1CommercePriya KumariMahesh Kumar ChhapariyaFemale47895.60%
2CommerceSaurav KumarDharampal ChandraMale47094.00%
3CommerceGulshan KumarPravin KumarMale46993.80%
4CommerceKunal KumarPramod KumarMale46993.80%
5CommerceSujata KumariSujeet KumarFemale46893.60%

This year's Bihar Board Class 12th results reflect the dedication and hard work of students across different streams. The exceptional performances of these toppers serve as an inspiration for their peers and future aspirants. Congratulations to all the high achievers for their remarkable accomplishments!

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 14:40 IST

