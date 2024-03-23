Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 12th toppers list for the year 2024, showcasing outstanding performances across various streams. Students can now view the top achievers in Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Here's a glimpse into the exceptional performers in each category:

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: Tushar Kumar emerges as Bihar Topper with 96.4% marks

Arts Stream: In the Arts stream, Tushar Kumar of College of Commerce, Arts, and Science, Patna emerged as the topper with an outstanding score of 96.40%. With the highest marks, Tushar has also emerged as the overall state topper. Trailing behind are Nishi Sinha and Tanu Kumari, securing the second and third positions with scores of 94.60% and 94.40%, respectively. Kumar Nishant and Abhilasha Kumari secured the fourth and fifth positions, scoring 93.80% and 93.60%, respectively.

Science Stream: Securing the first position in the Science stream is Mritunjay Kumar, with an impressive score of 96.20%. Following closely behind are Simran Gupta and Varun Kumar, both securing the second rank with a remarkable score of 95.40%. Prince Kumar and Akriti Kumari grabbed the third and fourth positions with scores of 95.20% and 95.00%, respectively.

Commerce Stream: Priya Kumari outshone others in the Commerce stream, securing the top spot with an impressive score of 95.60%. Saurav Kumar and Gulshan Kumar closely followed, securing the second and third positions with scores of 94.00% and 93.80%, respectively. Kunal Kumar and Sujata Kumari jointly secured the fourth position, both scoring 93.80%.

Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2024 (Stream-Wise_

Rank Stream Student's Name Father's Name Gender Total Marks Percentage 1 Science Mritunjay Kumar Rajesh Prasad Male 481 96.20% 2 Science Simran Gupta Dharmendra Kumar Female 477 95.40% 3 Science Varun Kumar Shivdayal Raut Male 477 95.40% 4 Science Prince Kumar Bala Sah Male 476 95.20% 5 Science Akriti Kumari Suresh Singh Female 475 95.00% 1 Arts Tushar Kumar - Male 482 96.40% 2 Arts Nish Sinha Rajendra Prasad Yadav Female 473 94.60% 3 Arts Tanu Kumari Samarjeet Ram Female 472 94.40% 4 Arts Kumar Nishant Rajesh Kumar Male 469 93.80% 5 Arts Abhilasha Kumari Vijay Kumar Sah Female 468 93.60% 1 Commerce Priya Kumari Mahesh Kumar Chhapariya Female 478 95.60% 2 Commerce Saurav Kumar Dharampal Chandra Male 470 94.00% 3 Commerce Gulshan Kumar Pravin Kumar Male 469 93.80% 4 Commerce Kunal Kumar Pramod Kumar Male 469 93.80% 5 Commerce Sujata Kumari Sujeet Kumar Female 468 93.60%

This year's Bihar Board Class 12th results reflect the dedication and hard work of students across different streams. The exceptional performances of these toppers serve as an inspiration for their peers and future aspirants. Congratulations to all the high achievers for their remarkable accomplishments!