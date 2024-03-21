×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024: Names, Scores, and School Details

Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024: BSEB Intermediate Toppers' names, district-wise toppers, and stream-wise toppers' list will be released by BSEB chairman.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024 Update
Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024 Update | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the intermediate results along with Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024. Prepared alongside the Bihar Board Result, this Bihar intermediate topper list will be released by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor in a press conference after releasing the BSEB class 12 results. The Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Topper List, including Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Topper List Science, Arts and Commerce and Bihar Board 12th District Wise Topper List 2024, will be revealed by the board chairman along with their school details.  The Bihar Board class 12th topper list 2024 will be updated here soon after the announcement. 

Intriguing Facts About Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2024

This year, a staggering total of 13,04,352 students appeared for the Bihar Board Exam 2024 Class 12. The Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024 will showcase the names, basic details, school name and marks obtained by the BSEB Intermediate students. Those securing the highest marks in the state will fetch their names among the Bihar Board 12th toppers 2024. Notably, the BSEB Inter exams 2024 were conducted from February 1 to 12, 2024.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 LIVE Updates.

Advertisement

Bihar Board Class 12th Toppers Verification by BSEB

It's noteworthy that Bihar Board 12th toppers undergo a meticulous selection process. They are summoned for physical verification, followed by an interview conducted by a panel of subject experts. During this process, toppers are tasked with writing answers to verify their handwriting authenticity.

Advertisement

Notable Achievements from Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2023

To gain a deeper understanding of the accomplishment, here's a glimpse into the Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2023:

Advertisement

Bihar Board 12th Science Stream Topper:

  • Ayushi Nandan secured the top spot with a remarkable score of 474.
  • Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasiya shared the second position with a score of 472.
  • Aditi Kumari claimed the third spot with a score of 471.

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Stream Topper:

  • Somya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak jointly topped with a score of 475.
  • Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, and Komal Kumari secured the second position with a score of 474.
  • Payal Kumari and Srishti Akshay attained the third position with a score of 472.

Bihar Board 12th Arts Stream Topper:

  • Mohadessa clinched the top position with an impressive score of 475.
  • Saurabh Kumar secured the second position with a score of 470.
  • Aditi Kumari claimed the third spot with a score of 469.

As the anticipation builds for the Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024, the achievements of past toppers continue to inspire aspirants across streams.

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

a few seconds ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

a minute ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

3 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

7 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

7 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

9 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

12 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

12 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

12 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

13 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

15 minutes ago
New York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre survey

Z/Yen financial survey

16 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Turns Screenwriter?

19 minutes ago
IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly

IIT-KGP, Navy Sign MoU

20 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya

Disha-Rahul's Daughter

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo