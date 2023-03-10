Bihar Board Results 2023 Likely In A Week; Know What Happens In Topper Verification Round

Bihar Board Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar class 12th results 2023 within a few days. The paper evaluation of the Bihar Board intermediate exam 2023 has already been completed on March 5. The exam was held from February 1 to 11. BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar inter results 2023 on March 12-13.

Bihar Board Topper Verification

Once the paper evaluation is complete, BSEB compiles a list of top-10 rank holders. These toppers are called at the BSEB office in Patna for the topper verification round. A panel of subject experts interview the candidates. They are asked questions related to the subjects by the panel. They are asked to write the answers in front of the panel to match their handwriting with their annual exam answer sheets.

BSEB started topper verification in 2017. The step was taken to check the lack of proper evaluation after the topper scam that happened in 2016. It all started in the year 2016 when Bihar Board intermediate arts topper Ruby Rai was interviewed by a news channel which asked her a few questions about the board exam. Shockingly, she failed to answer the basic questions. In the interview on national TV, she said that one of her subjects was "Prodigal Science" (she meant Political Science) and that she was taught about cooking in that subject. SIT was constituted and the probe began after which it was found that her father had promised to offer six acres of land to then BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh if he gave his daughter Ruby Rai a first rank in the Bihar Board inter exam. The chairman was arrested and a retest of all the toppers of that year was held. Ruby Rqai failed the test and was then sent to judicial custody in the remedial home for 14 days.Since then, BSEB decided to conduct a topper verification before the results are announced.