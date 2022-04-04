Bihar BTSC JE Result 2019 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

Bihar BTSC JE Result 2019: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the final result of the Junior Engineer in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical Recruitment 2019 on April 3, 2022. Interested candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website pariksha.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The category-wise merit list includes the candidate’s name, father’s name, registration number, and other details. It can be checked on the result page by following these steps. Through this recruitment drive, Bihar Technical Service Commission BTSC aimed to hire over 6 thousand Junior Engineers to fill openings in various sectors of the Bihar government, with specializations in Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical.

Through this recruitment drive, a total 6,379 vacancies will be filled by the commission. JE Civil accounts for the largest share with 5,815 posts. On the other hand JE Mechanical and Electrical have 432 and 132 vacancies respectively. The registration began on March 11, 2019 and registered candidates had to clear the exam organized by the commission.

BTSC JE 2019 recruitment: Here is how to check BTSC Junior Engineer result

Step 1: Interested candidates who got themselves registered and also took the exam should go to the official website of BTSC at pariksha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on result tab

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link which reads, “Result For Advertisement No-01/2019 for the Post of Junior Engineer ( Electrical/Mechanical/Civil)”

Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen which will have the required details

Step 5: Candidates should download the PDF and look for their roll number and other details and verify them. in case of any issues, they should contact the commission as soon as possible.

Step 6: Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check Bihar JE result 2019