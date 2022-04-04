Bihar BTSC JE Result 2019 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bihar BTSC JE Result 2019: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the final result of the Junior Engineer in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical Recruitment 2019 on April 3, 2022. Interested candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website pariksha.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
The category-wise merit list includes the candidate’s name, father’s name, registration number, and other details. It can be checked on the result page by following these steps. Through this recruitment drive, Bihar Technical Service Commission BTSC aimed to hire over 6 thousand Junior Engineers to fill openings in various sectors of the Bihar government, with specializations in Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical.
Through this recruitment drive, a total 6,379 vacancies will be filled by the commission. JE Civil accounts for the largest share with 5,815 posts. On the other hand JE Mechanical and Electrical have 432 and 132 vacancies respectively. The registration began on March 11, 2019 and registered candidates had to clear the exam organized by the commission.